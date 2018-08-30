Man shot in Calumet Park

- A man was shot Wednesday night in south suburban Calumet Park.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Paulina Street. Brandon Brown, 33, was wounded and a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.

Family told FOX 32 he underwent emergency surgery Thursday morning and is in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Chicago police and Calumet Park police were at the scene of the incident.

No further information was immediately available.