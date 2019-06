A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in Lake View on the North Side, police said.

He was a passenger in an SUV about 2:28 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Broadway when a male in a white Dodge Magnum fired shots, striking him in the head and shoulder, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph Hospital, police said.

Minutes before, there was an argument in the parking lot of a retail store in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, police said. There, the male in the Dodge displayed a weapon at the SUV. The driver of the SUV fled, and the male followed in the Dodge.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.