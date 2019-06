A man was wounded by gunfire Thursday as he played basketball outside an elementary school in West Garfield Park.

The 25-year-old was shot about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox, Chicago police said.

He had been playing at a court of Genevieve Melody STEM Elementary School, a police source said.

Paramedics took the man to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.