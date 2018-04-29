Man stabbed in chest with screwdriver by girlfriend in West Chatham

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was stabbed by his girlfriend early Sunday in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old man was fighting with the 20-year-old woman in the 8100 block of South Stewart Avenue about 1:20 a.m. when she stabbed him in the chest with a screwdriver, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

The woman was in custody Sunday and charges against her were pending, according to police.