Man trapped underneath car for multiple blocks in East Chatham dies

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man dragged underneath a car by a hit-and-run driver for about seven blocks died Tuesday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:10 a.m., the man was walking in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove when a sedan heading north on the street struck him, police said. The driver of the sedan, possibly a gray Hyundai Elantra, continued east on 79th Street with the man trapped underneath until 79th Street and Dobson, police said.

Once authorities arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not yet been released.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit and Area South detectives were investigating.