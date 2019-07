- Chicago police are warning South Chicago residents about a man who tried to lure a child Tuesday in the South Side neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., a man approached a 10-year-old girl in the 8700 block of South Exchange Avenue and asked her if she liked candy, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then tried to get her to go with him to the store but she refused.

The man left but returned a short while later, police said. He then went into the backyard of the girl’s residence and asked her to be his girlfriend, in addition to making other inappropriate remarks.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male in his late 30s with black hair, brown eyes, a medium build and a light brown complexion. He is believed to be from the neighborhood and was wearing a black hat, torn blue jeans and a white T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.