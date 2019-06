- Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to lure a minor into his car in Belmont Heights on the North Side.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Roscoe Avenue and Osage Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. A 13-year-old girl was walking to a park when she was approached by a man in a vehicle who waved at her and asked if she wanted to get in and go get a drink.

The girl refused and continued to walk but was approached again by the same individual in the 3400 block of North Osage Avenue, police said. The girl continued to refuse the man's requests, went home and told her parents what happened.

Police describe him as being an older Hispanic man with many facial wrinkles, a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt and a navy blue baseball cap at the time of the incident, police said.

He was driving a small navy blue SUV with white lettering on the rear window listing a website, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.