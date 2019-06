- A man is wanted for attempting to lure three girls into his home in Scottsdale on the South Side.

Between 5 and 6 p.m. May 25, three pre-teen girls were walking in the 8500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a man standing behind a fence waved his hand at them and urged them to come into his house to eat pizza, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The girls ran from the area and told officers they were unable to get a good look at the man because his body was hidden by the fence, police said. The man was in his 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.