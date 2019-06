Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and then stabbed her with a kitchen knife in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The man approached the girl near about 1 p.m. Sunday the 11600 block of South Halsted Street and convinced her to follow him, Chicago police said.

Once they were in a secluded, wooded area in the 10800 block of South Bishop Street, the man grabbed the girl from behind and pushed her to the ground, police said.

He sexually assaulted her and then stabbed her multiple times in the body with a fixed-blade kitchen knife, police said. The man fled after the girl fought back with a tree branch.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

Authorities on Monday released surveillance photos of the suspected attacker.

He is between 19 and 25 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall, and between 125 and 160 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a “Jordan” zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.