- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted several females last month in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

In each incident, the man approaches the female from the rear and grabs her inappropriately, Chicago police said. In two of the assaults, the victims were walking alone, but in one incident the man assaulted a female as she walked with a friend before fleeing to a bicycle parked nearby.

The assaults occurred:

About 11:30 p.m., May 17 in the 1900 block of North Cleveland Avenue;

About 4 a.m., May 25 in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street; and

About 10:30 p.m., May 29 in the 1800 block of North Burling Street.

The perpetrator was described as a man in his 20s or 30s with dark hair and a medium-to-light complexion, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, police said. He was said to be wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts.

Anyone with information about the assaults is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.