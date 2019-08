- A man was arrested in connection to an attempted sexual assault and stabbing of a former DePaul University student in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Adam Bramwell, 32, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service near Houston, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Cameron Welch.

The Marshals Service was alerted about 30 minutes after Bramwell used an alias to board a Greyhound bus from Houston to Phoenix, Welch said.

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force intercepted the bus in Conroe — about 45 miles north of Houston — and found Bramwell in the back row of the bus, where he was taken into custody, Welch said.

Bramwell was also wanted for a violent carjacking that happened in the 1800 block of North Freemont last month. Police say Bramwell confronted the woman with a knife as she was parking her car in her garage. She was thrown to the ground before he choked her and took her car, police said.

The attempted sexual assault happened just days later as a 22-year-old woman was walking home from a bar, police said. She was slashed and stabbed with a knife while fighting off the sexual assault.

State corrections records show Bramwell is currently on parole and was convicted in 2017 of aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

The Marshals Service of the US Department of Justice has apprehended Adam Bramwell on an arrest warrant in Texas. Bramwell was wanted on 2 outstanding felony warrants and is a person of interest in an aggravated battery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/5pc8mtQOMc — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 8, 2019

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this story.