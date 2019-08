- Police are looking for the man involved in an armed robbery in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

On July 11, in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue, the suspect displayed a handgun while demanding the victim's property, said Chicago Police in a community alert.

The man is described as being in his late 20's, having shoulder-length dreadlocks, a skinny muscular build and tattoos and scarring on his arms, police said.

He was also riding a yellowish-orange colored mountain bike to and from the location of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Property Crimes office at 312-747-8380.