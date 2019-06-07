< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:27PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:28PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Robinson was murdered on Christmas Eve 2016, authorities allege, by a man who responded to the ad.</p><p>During his sentencing hearing Thursday, the 27-year-old McFee said he wasn't thinking of the consequences of his actions, adding he was "young and dumb."</p><p>In addition to the seven years, U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman added five years of supervised release upon McFee's discharge from prison.</p><p>A federal jury convicted the 35-year-old Hazley in March of trafficking the girl. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for suspect who robbed taxi driver in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver Monday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.</p><p>He allegedly grabbed the 47-year-old driver and implied he had a weapon, Chicago police said. He grabbed the man’s property and then left.</p><p>The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/3-teens-charged-with-impersonating-cop-in-suburban-chicago" title="4 teens charged with impersonating cop in suburban Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/fake%20cop%20suspects_1559945803732.jpg_7365213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/fake%20cop%20suspects_1559945803732.jpg_7365213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/fake%20cop%20suspects_1559945803732.jpg_7365213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/fake%20cop%20suspects_1559945803732.jpg_7365213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/fake%20cop%20suspects_1559945803732.jpg_7365213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abendroth, Halstead, Kozie, Dam" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 teens charged with impersonating cop in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four men have been charged with impersonating a police officer this week in unincorporated West Chicago.</p><p>Corey Abendroth, Luke Halstead and Thomas Kozie, all 19, and Khoung Dam, 22, are each charged with five counts of impersonation of a peace officer, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices.</p><p>Kozie, who lives in Oak Park, is accused of ringing the doorbell of a home near Morningside Avenue and High Lake Road at 10:03 p.m. on June 3 while wearing a suit and a badge on his belt, prosecutors said. He introduced himself as “Jeff Rushmore,” claiming to be an investigator with the Winfield Police Department working on a missing person case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/police-respond-to-barricaded-person-in-gurnee" title="Person surrenders after barricading himself inside Gurnee hotel room" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Person surrenders after barricading himself inside Gurnee hotel room</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 03:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person was arrested Friday after barricading himself inside a hotel room for several hours in north suburban Gurnee.</p><p>Officers conducting a business check found a vehicle registered to someone wanted on a felony warrant in the parking lot of hotel in the 3700 block of Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Gurnee police. A FairBridge Inn Express is located in that block at 3740 Grand Ave.</p><p>The officers made contact with the person about 9 a.m., told him he was under arrest and asked him to come out of his hotel room, police said. 