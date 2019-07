- A 37-year-old man was shot Saturday during an attempted carjacking in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

The man was getting out of a Nissan Maxima about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of West 89th Street when two men approached him and attempted to take his car, Chicago police said.

The carjackers pulled out a weapon and fired a shot, striking the 37-year-old in the right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.