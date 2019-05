- Police are investigating a homicide after a brother of the Mariano’s grocery store founder was found dead in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Joseph Mariano, 64, was found killed about 12:13 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to check the well-being of someone in a home in the 200 block of Dublin Lane, Schaumburg police said in a statement.

Mariano was the brother of the grocery store’s founder and former CEO Bob Mariano, the Daily Herald reported.

Police did not say how it appeared Mariano was killed.

Autopsy results were pending on Monday afternoon, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Mariano lived in the block where he died.

His Linkedin profile says he worked as a food service manager at Mariano’s since 2012. Before that, Mariano managed Old Town Pizza in Schaumburg from 2000 to 2012, and owned Deli Headquarters in Des Plaines from 1989 to 2000, his profile states.

Mariano served as a detective with the Arlington Heights Police Department from 1977 to 1989, according to his profile. He studied criminal justice at Harper College in Palatine.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.