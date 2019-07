- A Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security details has been charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The 17-year veteran officer, Marni Washington, 50, turned herself in about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to Chicago police. The alleged incident happened on June 27.

During an argument, a 53-year-old woman attempted to leave a residence when Washington allegedly pinned the woman with her arm against a wall and threatened her verbally, police said.

Washington also removed personal property from the woman and ripped her clothing, police said.

Washington was assigned to the mayor's security detail as part of the department's Detached Services Unit, a police spokesperson said.

According to city records, Washington was assigned as a "security specialist" and earns a salary of $107,790. She has two use of force complaints concerning "physical force — holding," according to the Citizens Police Data Project, which tracks allegations of police misconduct in Chicago.

Washington was stripped of her police powers at the time of her arrest and has been placed on administrative duty, police said.

She appeared in court Wednesday before Judge Megan Goldish, who set her bail at $10,000, according to the Cook County sheriff's office and court records. She was released after posting bond and her next court date was set for July 29.

An order of protection has been issued in the case, according to court records.