Men charged with north suburban vehicle burglary spree

- Two men have been charged with breaking into 18 vehicles this week near north suburban Gurnee.

The 18 vehicle burglaries were reported overnight from Monday to Tuesday in the area around Grandwood Park, an unincorporated part of Warren Township near Gurnee, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies learned the suspects were staying at a motel in the 600 block of North Green Bay Road in Waukegan, the sheriff’s office said.

After spotting a vehicle used in the burglaries in the motel parking lot, officers conducted surveillance and took 18-year-old Jevon D. Anderson, 20-year-old Kevion A. Minor and two teenage girls into custody Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. They had items stolen during the burglaries on them at the time of their arrests.

Anderson, of the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, and Minor, of the South Side Burnside neighborhood, were each charged with felony counts of aggravated identity theft, identity theft and receiving lost or mislaid property, the sheriff’s office said. Minor was also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft.

Minor was being held at the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bail and his next court date was scheduled for Nov. 5, according to the sheriff’s office. Anderson’s bail was set at $20,000 and his next court date was set for Nov. 2.

Charges against the two girls, ages 15 and 16, were pending Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.