- Crown Point Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who may have been abducted by a stalker, her mother said.

Madison Eddelmon was last seen in her car in Crown Point right off I-65 Friday night at 9:30 p.m, her family told Fox 32 News.

Her family said her car was found abandoned with some of her stuff still inside.

Her family told Fox 32 News that they believe she is with a 22-year-old man, identified as Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, against whom the family has filed a protective order against for stalking.