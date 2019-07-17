< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago

Posted Jul 17 2019 09:14PM CDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418806390" data-article-version="1.0">Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418806390" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/mother-charged-with-murdering-1-year-old-daughter-in-chicago" data-title="Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/mother-charged-with-murdering-1-year-old-daughter-in-chicago" addthis:title="Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418806390.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418806390");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418806390-418806330"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418806390-418806330" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418806390" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="zaqdVZ">A young mother is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in the South Shore neighborhood after returning upset from a night of attempting to prostitute herself, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.</p> <p id="hmhwIs">Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-month-old Mila Anderson-Garcia at their home in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.</p> <p id="ooOaVE">The morning of July 13, Garcia-Velazquez allegedly ran to her mother’s apartment while holding Mila, screaming that she would not wake up and was not breathing, prosecutors said.</p> <p id="JlUp0N">Paramedics showed up and attempted to resuscitate Mila, but were hindered because her jaw was stiff with rigor mortis, prosecutors said. Mila was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.</p> <p id="dfO9Nx">An autopsy found Mila died of multiple injuries due to child abuse, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The injuries included a lacerated liver, bruising and trauma to the intestines and abdomen, and bruising to the head and scalp, prosecutors said. The injuries happened within a couple hours of her death.</p> <p id="RT1uA7">Mila also had abrasions to her face, body and extremities, and fractures to her forearms, and bite mark to her buttocks, prosecutors said. Garcia-Velazquez told investigators the bite mark was made by a little boy, and that the other injuries were from Mila falling off a bike, prosecutors said. Those explanations were determined not to be medically possible, prosecutors said.</p> <p id="AD39Wq">Garcia-Velazquez left Mila with her boyfriend before she went out that night to attempt to meet with a prostitution client, prosecutors said.</p> <p id="gplhFu">She told investigators she spent the night traveling to find pills, and returned home about 6 a.m. the next day and was upset about not earning money, prosecutors said. Garcia-Velazquez entered a bedroom with Mila, closed the door behind her and cried, prosecutor said.</p> <p id="aQmBoE">The boyfriend left for work about 7 a.m., and briefly saw that Mila appeared to be healthy, prosecutors said. By 9:40 a.m., Garcia-Velazquez was running with Mila to her mother’s apartment to announce her daughter was not breathing, prosecutors said.</p> <p id="Nb4S6I">Garcia-Velazquez was arrested Monday afternoon at a funeral home while arranging services for her daughter, Assistant Public Defender Steven Stach said Wednesday. The funeral is scheduled for Friday.</p> <p id="pe5vh8">A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Family Services did not respond to a request for comment.</p> <p id="6w1Tib">Judge Mary Marubio on Wednesday ordered Garcia-Velazquez held without bail. Air conditioners, condensers stolen in Bronzeville: police

Posted Jul 17 2019 12:31PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 12:56PM CDT

Bronzeville residents are on alert after several air conditioner and condenser units were stolen from homes in the South Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

Three males are suspected in these thefts, police said, but no description was provided. Aurora man gets 30 years for being armed habitual criminal

Posted Jul 17 2019 12:46PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 12:47PM CDT

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for having a gun while on parole in 2015 in west suburban Aurora.

Judge Katherine D. Karayannis handed down the sentence July 12 to 34-year-old Ronald Smith, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office. A jury previously convicted Smith of a felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.

"Mr. Smith received the sentence he and the community deserved," Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. "He has a horrible criminal record and is a significant public safety threat." City Council Committee approves ethics reforms that could impact Ald. Burke

Bud Light offers free beer to any alien 'that makes it out' of Area 51 