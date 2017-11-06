< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother kills 2 sons, sets house on fire in Elmhurst murder-suicide: sheriff's office Posted Jul 14 2019 02:25PM CDT (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A mother shot her two sons, then set her house on fire Friday before turning the gun on herself in west suburban Elmhurst, police say.</p><p>Jamie Jones, 43, shot her sons Jason Harris, 16, and Nathan Harris, 19, about 9:30 p.m. in the 3N300 block of Willow Road, the DuPage County sheriff's office said. She proceeded to set her house on fire, then fatally shot herself.</p><p>The three bodies had already been removed from the building by the Elmhurst Fire Department by the time the DuPage County sheriff's deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.</p><p>What initially began as a fire investigation was later ruled a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.</p><p>"An act like this is completely inconceivable," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said. "This will be a trying time for the family, the community and our first responders who dealt with the aftermath of this horrible incident. We offer sincere condolences for anyone affected, and urge anyone who is going through stressful times in their lives to please seek help."</p><p>The Suicide Prevention Lifeline operates a 24/7 hotline for people who may be in distress or know someone who is. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-killed-in-red-line-stabbing-trains-bypassing-cermak-chinatown" title="Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service" data-articleId="417983879" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was stabbed to death Saturday on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side, according to police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was stabbed to death Saturday on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side, according to police.</p><p>About 2:53 p.m., a 54-year-old man was riding a train south near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he got into an argument with another person on the train, Chicago police said.</p><p>The person took out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times, then got off the train at the Cermak-Chinatown stop and fled south on Wentworth, police said. The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/round-lake-beach-woman-arrested-for-pimping-15-year-old-girl-sheriffs-office" title="Round Lake Beach woman charged with pimping 15-year-old girl: sheriff's office" data-articleId="417956386" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/sheila-johnston_1563036982121_7520502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/sheila-johnston_1563036982121_7520502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/sheila-johnston_1563036982121_7520502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/sheila-johnston_1563036982121_7520502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/sheila-johnston_1563036982121_7520502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sheila Johnston | Lake County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Round Lake Beach woman charged with pimping 15-year-old girl: sheriff's office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 08:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Round Lake Beach woman was arrested Friday and charged with pimping a 15-year-old girl who she had legal guardianship over.</p><p>Sheila Johnston, 33, was charged with felony counts of trafficking of a minor for involuntary sexual servitude and promoting juvenile prostitution, as well as a misdemeanor count of prostitution, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>On Friday, Johnston posted an online advertisement attempting to sell the girl for sex, the sheriff’s office said. Undercover sheriff’s detectives saw the post and began talking with Johnston, who allegedly agreed to offer up both the girl and herself for sex.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/cellphones-stolen-on-cta-stations-in-garfield-park-police" title="Cellphones stolen on CTA stations in Garfield Park: police" data-articleId="417945608" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/14/vlcsnap-2019-01-14-sarasota-cellphone-ban-in-schools_1547479488252_6621582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/14/vlcsnap-2019-01-14-sarasota-cellphone-ban-in-schools_1547479488252_6621582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/14/vlcsnap-2019-01-14-sarasota-cellphone-ban-in-schools_1547479488252_6621582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/14/vlcsnap-2019-01-14-sarasota-cellphone-ban-in-schools_1547479488252_6621582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/14/vlcsnap-2019-01-14-sarasota-cellphone-ban-in-schools_1547479488252_6621582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cellphones stolen on CTA stations in Garfield Park: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning Garfield Park residents after a series of robberies were reported Thursday on CTA property.</p><p>In each case, someone waits until a CTA train stops at a Blue Line or Green Line stop and snatches a person's cellphone, Chicago police said in an alert. If the person resists, the suspects batter them.</p><p>Three robberies happened in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road: two about 12:55 p.m. and one about 3:20 p.m., police said. portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418105238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); 