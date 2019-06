- A man who turned himself in to police has been charged with fatally shooting a woman in a Walgreens on the Northwest Side.

Louis Hicks Jr., 33, is charged with first-degree murder and impersonating an officer in the slaying of Sircie Varnado after he allegedly confronted her for shoplifting after a manager called for his help, Chicago police and authorities said.

On June 12, Hicks allegedly arrived at the store at 4817 W. Fullerton Ave. and started tussling with 46-year-old Varnado, authorities said. Hicks allegedly shot her in the face at 11:30 p.m. after she fell to the ground, police said.

Paramedics performed CPR on Varnado on the way to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy confirmed she died from the gunshot wound, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Store employees told police the shooting stemmed from a possible shoplifting incident, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Unconfirmed radio reports initially indicated that the shooter may have identified himself as a police officer. But Guglielmi said the shooting "did not involve any law enforcement officer or agents."

Hicks surrendered Wednesday evening at the Calumet District police station, 727 E. 111th St., police said.

Hicks has been arrested before on charges of impersonating a government official, a source said. He lives two blocks from the Walgreens and once worked for Monterrey Security, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hicks is also charged with a felony count of aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, police said. He is due for a bail hearing on Friday.