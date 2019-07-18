< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Murders, shootings at four-year low through end of July: police

Posted Aug 01 2019 05:40AM CDT

Video Posted Aug 01 2019 07:51AM CDT

Updated Aug 01 2019 08:01AM CDT type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/crime/murders-shootings-at-four-year-low-through-end-of-july-police";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421564857" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Murders and shootings in Chicago are at a four-year low through the first seven months of 2019, according to data collected by Chicago police.</p> <p>There have been 282 murders reported from Jan. 1 to July 31, an 11% decline from the 321 reported during the same period last year, police said. The number of shootings in that period also decreased by 11%, from 1363 to 1210.</p> <p>Both numbers are the lowest they have been through the end of July since 2016, police said.</p> <p>The Sun-Times has counted 286 homicides so far this year in Chicago.</p> <p>Officers also seized over 5,300 guns between Jan. 1 and July 31, up 9% from last year, police said. Additionally, a July 13 gun turn-in event saw 389 guns handed in by Chicago residents.</p> <p>“Every member of our Department is dedicated to keeping our city safe, especially during the summer months,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “The sustained progress in reducing violent crime continues to motivate our officers who are out patrolling our neighborhoods each day and night.”</p> <p>Of the 315 shooting victims in July this month, 68 were struck during a violent Fourth of July weekend that left five people dead.</p> <p>The 43 murders and 231 shootings reported in July alone were also the lowest for the month since 2016, and down from 64 murders and 264 shootings last year, police said.</p> <p>In addition to the decrease in murders and shootings, burglaries and robberies are both down by 19% through the end of July, compared to the same period last year, police said.</p> <p>Overall crime is down 9% in that seven-month period, police said.</p> </div> </section> <div 