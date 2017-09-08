Near West Side man found shot to death in car in Lawndale

- A man was found shot to death inside a car early Friday in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers found 30-year-old Patrick A. Thompson Jr. with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene,

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, and no one was in custody, according to police.

Thompson lived near the United Center on the Near West Side.

About five hours earlier, a police officer shot a 16-year-old boy during an “armed confrontation” three blocks away in the same neighborhood.

And another homicide took place about a mile away on Thursday morning.