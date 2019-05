- There was an all-day effort at a church in northwest Indiana to clean up after vandals broke inside and causes thousands of dollars in damage.

An arriving custodian made the discovery early Wednesday morning at Faith United Church of Christ.

Inside the sanctuary, the lectern and pulpit were flipped over and computers were damaged inside the office. Mirrors were knocked of the wall in the bathroom and sinks were destroyed. The message “hail Satan” was written in various places, as well.

Despite the damage, service will be held Sunday, said David Turoci, a church elder.

“We can’t let the bad guys win,” said Turoci.

Turoci said nothing was stolen.

Whomever broke in cut themselves on glass and left behind blood evidence, according to police.

Police will be analyzing video from inside the church.