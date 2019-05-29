< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story409726068" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409726068" data-article-version="1.0">Northwest Indiana church vandalized, satanic messages left behind</h1> </header> 29 2019 09:36PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/northwest-indiana-church-vandalized-satanic-messages-left-behind">Dakarai Turner </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409726068"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:36PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>INDIANA (Fox 32 News)</strong> - There was an all-day effort at a church in northwest Indiana to clean up after vandals broke inside and causes thousands of dollars in damage.</p><p>An arriving custodian made the discovery early Wednesday morning at Faith United Church of Christ.</p><p>Inside the sanctuary, the lectern and pulpit were flipped over and computers were damaged inside the office. Mirrors were knocked of the wall in the bathroom and sinks were destroyed.</p> Mirrors were knocked of the wall in the bathroom and sinks were destroyed. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feds raid Woodstock man's home, find over $25K of illegal drugs: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal agents raided a Woodstock man’s home last week and allegedly found over $25,000 of illegal drugs.</p><p>Raymundo Gomez, 23, faces 19 drug-related charges including unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and several others, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.</p><p>Agents with the DEA, U.S. Marshal’s Service and sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on May 22 at Gomez’s home in the 1000 block of Greenwood Circle, the sheriff’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/driver-was-on-phone-when-she-hit-killed-pedestrian-in-suburban-chicago-police" title="Driver was on phone when she hit, killed pedestrian in suburban Chicago: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver was on phone when she hit, killed pedestrian in suburban Chicago: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman is accused of leaving the scene of a January crash that killed a pedestrian and injured another near west suburban Franklin Park.</p><p>Karla Navarrete Lemus, 23, of Ravenswood on the North Side, was charged Tuesday with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>She was allegedly on her cellphone Jan. 21 when she struck two pedestrians in the 2400 block of Mannheim Road, the sheriff’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/burglar-hits-four-gurnee-homes-in-one-night" title="Burglar hits four Gurnee homes in one night" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Burglar_hits_four_Gurnee_homes_in_one_ni_0_7327641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Burglar_hits_four_Gurnee_homes_in_one_ni_0_7327641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Burglar_hits_four_Gurnee_homes_in_one_ni_0_7327641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Burglar_hits_four_Gurnee_homes_in_one_ni_0_7327641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Burglar_hits_four_Gurnee_homes_in_one_ni_0_7327641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this week in north suburban Gurnee." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burglar hits four Gurnee homes in one night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this week in north suburban Gurnee.</p><p>Four break-ins were reported overnight from Monday to Tuesday, according to an alert from Gurnee police. Two of the burglaries were reported on Beechwood Avenue, while one happened on Hollyhock Court and another on Lawson Boulevard.</p><p>In each case, the suspect apparently entered through unlocked or open doors, including garage doors and rear sliding doors, police said. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/white-sox-employee-on-wild-pitch-i-thought-i-d-be-close" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>White Sox employee on wild pitch: 'I thought I'd be close'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-demands-answers-after-chicago-police-shoot-kill-man-mistaken-for-murder-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family demands answers after Chicago police shoot, kill man mistaken for murder suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/memorial-service-held-for-beloved-cook-county-k9" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial service held for beloved Cook County K9</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/northwest-indiana-church-vandalized-satanic-messages-left-behind" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Northwest Indiana church vandalized, satanic messages left behind</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-police-sued-after-wrong-home-raided-8-year-old-boy-handcuffed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/wrong%20home%20raided_1559184376965.jpg_7327813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/wrong%20home%20raided_1559184376965.jpg_7327813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/wrong%20home%20raided_1559184376965.jpg_7327813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/wrong%20home%20raided_1559184376965.jpg_7327813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/wrong%20home%20raided_1559184376965.jpg_7327813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police sued after wrong home raided, 8-year-old boy handcuffed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 