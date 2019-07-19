< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kelly's former manager steps up defense against victim payout claims Kelly's former manager steps up defense against victim payout claims class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419073109" class="mod-wrapper Oak Forest man charged with sexually assaulting child

Posted Jul 19 2019 05:41AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/oak-forest-man-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-child" addthis:title="Oak Forest man charged with sexually assaulting child"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419073109.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419073109");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419073109-419072679"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/jason-akai_1563532856644_7533952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Jason Akai | Lake County state's attorney's office
Jason Akai | Lake County state's attorney's office
SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An Oak Forest man faces charges for child pornography and sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old.

Jason Akai, 44, was charged with two felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 20 counts of possession of child pornography, The Lake County state's attorney's office said.

Buffalo Grove police were alerted of a tip from an out-of-state therapist by the Department of Children and Family services which led to charges against Akai and 43-year-old Kimberly Schubert, the state's attorney's office said.

Investigators found pornographic images were sent to Akai, and found evidence during a search of Akai's home after authorities obtained a search warrant, the state's attorney's office said.

Schubert, of Buffalo Grove, was taken into custody in May and was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13-years-old and 13 counts of child pornography, the state's attorney's office said. She pleaded not guilty July 10, and she is due to appear in court August 27 for a case management conference.

Akai is scheduled to appear in court July 24 and is in the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail, the state's attorney's office said.

Akai faces 6 years to 30 years in prison on each count of criminal sexual assault of a child if found guilty. Child pornography charges carry a sentence up to 30 years without probation.

"Predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography crimes like these are among the worst crimes imaginable," state's attorney Michael G. Nerheim said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man charged with bicycle burglaries, meth possession

Posted Jul 19 2019 06:51AM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:16AM CDT

A 29-year-old Albany Park man is accused of stealing multiple bicycles in Ravenswood last month and being in possession of meth.

Munkhnasan Baatarjav, of the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue, faces three felony counts of burglary, one count of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and one count of theft, Chicago police said.

He was wanted for multiple bicycle thefts which happened June 16 in the 2900 block of West Argyle Street, police said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man gets 6 years in prison for bringing AK-47 onto CTA platform in Chicago

Posted Jul 18 2019 10:44PM CDT

A man has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for strapping a rifle to his chest and attempting to sneak it onto a North Side CTA platform.

Jordan Watkins, 31, was on parole on July 29, 2017 when he brought a loaded rifle on the Belmont station's platform at 945 W. Belmont Ave., the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Chicago police said he was carrying an AK-47. Kelly's former manager steps up defense against victim payout claims Most Recent

Man charged with bicycle burglaries, meth possession

9 shot, 2 fatally Thursday in Chicago

Oak Forest man charged with sexually assaulting child

Woman says 'sore throat' led to near-fatal infection that left her with hole in neck

Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Munkhnasan-Baatarjav_1563537071492_7534213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Munkhnasan-Baatarjav_1563537071492_7534213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Munkhnasan-Baatarjav_1563537071492_7534213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Munkhnasan&#x20;Baatarjav&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man charged with bicycle burglaries, meth possession</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/9-shot-2-fatally-thursday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;where&#x20;4&#x20;poeple&#x20;were&#x20;shot&#x2c;&#x20;Thursday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;3400&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;West&#x20;Fulton&#x20;Avenue&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Garfield&#x20;Park&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Jackson&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9 shot, 2 fatally Thursday in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/oak-forest-man-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/jason-akai_1563532856644_7533952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/jason-akai_1563532856644_7533952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/jason-akai_1563532856644_7533952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/jason-akai_1563532856644_7533952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/jason-akai_1563532856644_7533952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jason&#x20;Akai&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Lake&#x20;County&#x20;state&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;attorney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oak Forest man charged with sexually assaulting child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-says-sore-throat-led-to-near-fatal-infection-that-left-her-with-hole-in-neck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman says 'sore throat' led to near-fatal infection that left her with hole in neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/deputies-carjacker-tried-to-take-elderly-man-s-car-couldn-t-drive-stick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png" More Stories 