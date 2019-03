- A off-duty male Chicago police officer was in critical condition early Monday after crashing his vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway near the Kedzie Avenue exit on the West Side, authorities said.

Around midnight, his car smashed into the concrete barrier on the left side of the inbound I-290 near Kedzie, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said the man, an off-duty Chicago police officer, might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a broken neck and two broken legs, according to state police and the Chicago fire and police departments. No one else was injured.

Blue Line service, which runs between the Eisenhower’s inbound and outbound lanes, was halted at 2 a.m., according to a CTA alert. It reopened about an hour later.

The three left lanes of the inbound Eisenhower were closed until about 4 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.