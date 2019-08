- An off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots at someone Wednesday in South Chicago.

The off-duty officer shot at an African American male about 4:03 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Coles Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The male, whose age is unknown, was not struck and fled the scene on foot.

Police did not immediately say why the off-duty officer fired the shots.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said.