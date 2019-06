- An officer was fatally shot Monday while intervening in a robbery in southern Wisconsin.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he approached an armed robber at Tezzer's Tavern in Racine, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect fatally shot Hetland and fled the scene, Racine police said. The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lathrop Avenue.

The sheriff's office released a video frame of the gunman entering the bar.

Hetland was a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, according to a statement from Racine Chief Arthel Howell.

"Officer Hetland was a trusted and highly respected member of the department, serving in various positions over the years, including an assignment as a field training officer, as well as a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task," Howell told the Associated Press.

Anyone with tips was asked to call the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-8477.