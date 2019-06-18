< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Off-duty officer shot dead while intervening in Wisconsin robbery: police data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer John Hetland&nbsp;(left) was fatally shot in Racine, Wisconsin.&nbsp;Police say the man pictured on the right fatally shot him Monday in Racine, Wisconsin. | Kenosha County sheriff&#39;s office and&nbsp;Officer Down Memorial Page" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Officer John Hetland (left) was fatally shot in Racine, Wisconsin. Police say the man pictured on the right fatally shot him Monday in Racine, Wisconsin. | Kenosha County sheriff's office and Officer Down Memorial Page</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413355781-413355749" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/wisconsin-officer-shooting_1560884020412_7414552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer John Hetland&nbsp;(left) was fatally shot in Racine, Wisconsin.&nbsp;Police say the man pictured on the right fatally shot him Monday in Racine, Wisconsin. | Kenosha County sheriff&#39;s office and&nbsp;Officer Down Memorial Page" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Officer John Hetland (left) was fatally shot in Racine, Wisconsin. Posted Jun 18 2019 01:55PM CDT

RACINE, Wisc. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - An officer was fatally shot Monday while intervening in a robbery in southern Wisconsin.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he approached an armed robber at Tezzer's Tavern in Racine, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect fatally shot Hetland and fled the scene, Racine police said. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - An officer was fatally shot Monday while intervening in a robbery in southern Wisconsin.</p><p>Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he approached an armed robber at Tezzer's Tavern in Racine, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County sheriff's office said in a statement.</p><p>The suspect fatally shot Hetland and fled the scene, Racine police said. More Crime Stories

Feds seize $3.5M worth of dietary supplements from suburban company

Posted Jun 18 2019 03:21PM CDT

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Federal authorities seized nearly 300,000 containers of dietary supplements Friday from a Willowbrook-based manufacturer and distributor after prosecutors filed a civil forfeiture complaint on behalf of the FDA.

The seized goods at Life Rising Corp.'s facilities, 7884 S. Quincy St. in Willowbrook, consisted of about 500 kinds of capsules, tablets and teas valued at nearly $3.5 million, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

"When dietary supplement manufacturers deviate from proper manufacturing requirements, they put the public health at risk," U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch said in the statement. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work closely with the FDA to prevent dietary supplement manufacturers from jeopardizing public health."

Woman charged with DUI, ramming car she falsely thought had kidnapped children

Posted Jun 18 2019 07:59AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 03:46PM CDT

A woman is accused of driving while drunk and ramming into a vehicle she falsely believed held kidnapped children.

Lauren M. Tincher, 33, allegedly chased a vehicle Sunday night in the area of Broadway and Ruby streets in southwest suburban Joliet, Joliet police said in a statement.

Tincher allegedly followed the vehicle over the Ruby Street bridge and then rammed the vehicle, causing damage, police said. Officers witnessed the ramming and pulled over both vehicles about 10:45 p.m.

Will County sheriff's inmate in critical condition after attempted suicide

Posted Jun 18 2019 06:44AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 06:49AM CDT

An inmate at the Will County Adult Detention Facility remains in critical condition after he tried to kill himself June 13.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a correctional deputy conducting a security check found the man hanging by a bedsheet in his cell, the Will County sheriff's office said. The man, who was not identified by the sheriff's office, was not breathing and the deputy responded by performing CPR until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he is still being treated, the sheriff's office said. He had been taken into custody about a month earlier on charges including home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Officers witnessed the ramming and pulled over both vehicles about 10:45 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/will-county-sheriffs-inmate-in-critical-condition-after-attempted-suicide" title="Will County sheriff's inmate in critical condition after attempted suicide" data-articleId="413283791" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Will County sheriff's inmate in critical condition after attempted suicide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An inmate at the Will County Adult Detention Facility remains in critical condition after he tried to kill himself June 13.</p><p>Shortly after 7 p.m., a correctional deputy conducting a security check found the man hanging by a bedsheet in his cell, the Will County sheriff’s office said. The man, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was not breathing and the deputy responded by performing CPR until medical personnel arrived.</p><p>The man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he is still being treated, the sheriff’s office said. (Photos by Donald Miralle and Jack Taylor/Getty Images)" title="Side by side GETTY_1560883371559.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Group reportedly falls ill at Dominican Republic resort during teens' senior trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/dairy-queen-offering-free-cones-to-kick-off-first-day-of-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/promophoto_dairyqueencones_061819_1560881122305_7414185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dairy Queen vanilla cones are shown in a promotional photo. (Photo credit: Dairy Queen)" title="promophoto_dairyqueencones_061819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dairy Queen offering free cones to kick off first day of summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hotelscom-looking-for-poolhop-to-travel-the-country-reviewing-hotel-pools-for-10000"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/hotle_1560881230998_7414279_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One lucky person could be the next Hotels.com official "Poolhop," getting paid $10,000 to visit the country's most luxurious hotel pools. (Photo by Hotels.com)" title="hotle_1560881230998-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hotels.com looking for 'Poolhop' to travel the country reviewing hotel pools for $10,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/government-research-shows-pot-use-in-pregnancy-has-doubled-among-us-women" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/04/26/marijuana-GETTY-IMAGES_1524753660521_5412333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/04/26/marijuana-GETTY-IMAGES_1524753660521_5412333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/04/26/marijuana-GETTY-IMAGES_1524753660521_5412333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/04/26/marijuana-GETTY-IMAGES_1524753660521_5412333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/04/26/marijuana-GETTY-IMAGES_1524753660521_5412333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cannabis&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;at&#x20;Essence&#x20;Vegas&#x20;Cannabis&#x20;Dispensary&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;midnight&#x20;start&#x20;of&#x20;recreational&#x20;marijuana&#x20;sales&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x2c;&#x20;Nevada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ethan&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Government research shows pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/report-white-sox-to-extend-protective-netting-at-guaranteed-rate-field" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/64754822_373606540177147_5910294256823566336_n_1560889212061_7414765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/64754822_373606540177147_5910294256823566336_n_1560889212061_7414765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/64754822_373606540177147_5910294256823566336_n_1560889212061_7414765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/64754822_373606540177147_5910294256823566336_n_1560889212061_7414765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/64754822_373606540177147_5910294256823566336_n_1560889212061_7414765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: White Sox to extend protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/feds-seize-35m-worth-of-dietary-supplements-from-suburban-company" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds seize $3.5M worth of dietary supplements from suburban company</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-protesters-rally-at-bar-blocks-from-arena-speech" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump protesters rally at bar blocks from arena speech</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox-bring-up-c-collins-from-triple-a-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, 