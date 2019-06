- Police are warning South Siders about a pair of armed robberies reported last month in Englewood.

In each case, a man approached a female, brandished a gun, and took their purse before running off, Chicago police said in a community alert.

A robbery happened at 5:05 a.m. May 23 in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue and another took place nearly 20 minutes later in the 5700 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighing between 130-160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black, white and yellow jacket, dark pants and a skull cap mask.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.