Four suspected in a series of Palos Park vehicle burglaries and credit card frauds | Palos Park police

- Palos Park police released surveillance images Tuesday of four people suspected of stealing credit cards from people's vehicles and using them at southwest suburban businesses.

At least two vehicles were burglarized in July while parked in the 8800 block of West 123rd Street and the 12200 block of South Route 45, Palos Park Chief of Police Joe Miller said.

The burglars stole credit cards and then used them at suburban businesses during the day, Miller said.

"They are experienced in what the do, parking their vehicle outside of camera view, distracting employees and wearing hats and sunglasses, in an attempt to hide their identities," Miller said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Palos Park police at 708-671-3770 or 708-448-2191