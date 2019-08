Four parked vehicles were stolen in July and August from South Shore streets on the South Side.

Vehicle owners would park their vehicles on the street, only to come out at a later time to find them gone, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened at all hours of the day between July 29 and August 7, police said. The vehicles were stolen from:

7200 block of South Yates Boulevard;

7400 block of South Exchange Avenue;

7100 block of South Crandon Avenue; and

7400 block of South South Shore Drive.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.