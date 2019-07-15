< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Parolee arrested after Old Town traffic stop now faces federal gun charges too Posted Jul 15 2019 02:48PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 02:49PM CDT U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez ordered him held in federal custody without bail on July 9.</p><p>Tucker was sitting in the back seat of a red Nissan sedan parked in front of a fire hydrant shortly after 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street, according to Chicago police and a federal criminal complaint filed July 1. A Chicago police officer approached the car and asked the occupants for identification.</p><p>The driver handed over a suspended license while Tucker gave the officer his Illinois Department of Corrections ID card, prosecutors said. When the officer went back to her car to look up the IDs, Tucker got out of the Nissan and ran south on Sedgwick.</p><p>As officers searched the area for Tucker, two security guards from a nearby apartment complex told police they saw someone run through the parking lot and drop an object under a dumpster, according to the complaint. Video from nearby surveillance cameras also showed someone matching Tucker’s description running through the lot and tossing something under the dumpster.</p><p>Investigators found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun under the dumpster, prosecutors said.</p><p>Police eventually found Tucker at his home in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side, prosecutors said. The officer who conducted the traffic stop positively identified him and he was taken into custody.</p><p>Tucker was previously charged with multiple felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to police and Cook County court records.</p><p>At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for a 2010 conviction for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for which he’d been sentenced to 13 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.</p><p>Tucker was released on parole on Dec. 10, 2018, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He also has prior convictions for drug possession dating back to 2004.</p><p>The federal charge was brought against Tucker as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” violence reduction strategy, the U.S. attorney’s office said. suspect on the loose" data-articleId="418261182" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/sex%20assault%20suspect_1563218793970.jpg_7523803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/sex%20assault%20suspect_1563218793970.jpg_7523803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/sex%20assault%20suspect_1563218793970.jpg_7523803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/sex%20assault%20suspect_1563218793970.jpg_7523803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/sex%20assault%20suspect_1563218793970.jpg_7523803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 19, sexually assaulted at park in suburban Chicago; suspect on the loose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Palatine on July 13, 2019.</p><p>The woman was running on an outdoor track about 9:20 p.m. at the Falcon Park Recreation Center, 2195 N. Hicks Road, when a man assaulted her, according to a statement from Palatine police. She was able to fight the suspect off and he rode away on a black bicycle.</p><p>The victim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/9-killed-32-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings" title="9 killed, 32 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings" data-articleId="418196640" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9 killed, 32 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shootings within city limits over the weekend left at least 9 people dead and 32 others wounded.</p><p>The latest fatal gun violence incident happened Sunday in South Shore.</p><p>About 1:55 p.m., two vehicles were northbound side by side in an alley in the 2000 block of East 69th Street when someone in one vehicle began firing at the other, Chicago police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/robber-targets-cta-riders-in-lawndale-police" title="Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police" data-articleId="418188521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning residents after a pair of robberies were reported over the last couple of weeks on CTA property in Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>In each case, someone approached a person on a CTA platform or train and took property by force, Chicago police said in an alert.</p><p>Both took place in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. 