- A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Boystown hotel for about five hours overnight on the North Side.

Officers responded to calls of a disturbance about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hawthorne Terrace Best Western, 3434 N. Broadway, Chicago police said. Hotel staff told officers the 37-year-old man was yelling and punching walls in his room.

He refused to come out of the room and made threats through the closed door when officers tried to talk to him, according to police. A SWAT team was called to assist with the standoff about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

SWAT officers took the man into custody at 4:37 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for a mental evaluation.