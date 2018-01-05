< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Person taken into custody after gunfire near U of Chicago Medical Center

Posted Aug 03 2019 09:11PM CDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422051665-304653410"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422051665-304653410" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A person was taken into custody Saturday after an exchange of gunfire near the University of Chicago Medical Center on the South Side.

The shots were exchanged about 5 p.m. between the occupants of a silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Chevrolet in the 900 block of East 58th Street, damaging both vehicles, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet sped off west on 58th Street, then turned south on Cottage Grove Avenue, while the silver Volkswagen stayed at the scene, police said. One person from the Volkswagen was taken into custody. 