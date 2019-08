A person was taken into custody Saturday after an exchange of gunfire near the University of Chicago Medical Center on the South Side.

The shots were exchanged about 5 p.m. between the occupants of a silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Chevrolet in the 900 block of East 58th Street, damaging both vehicles, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet sped off west on 58th Street, then turned south on Cottage Grove Avenue, while the silver Volkswagen stayed at the scene, police said. One person from the Volkswagen was taken into custody.