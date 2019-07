- Chicago police are warning bar-goers in Lake View about a series of recent pickpocket thefts at establishments in the North Side community area.

In each of the six incidents, someone targeted women at nightclubs and bars in the area and stole property from their person without the victim noticing, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

At 10 p.m., June 28 in the 3700 block of North Broadway Avenue;

At 1:10 a.m., June 29 in the 3500 block of North Clark Street;

At 1:30 p.m., June 29 in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street;

Street; At 3:45 a.m., June 29 in the 3700 block of North Broadway Avenue;

At 6:00 p.m., June 30 in the 3300 block of North Broadway Avenue; and

At 6:15 p.m., June 30 in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.