- A man was shot to death by Chicago police after an off-duty officer saw two handcuffed alleged kidnapping victims running down the street Monday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The officer spotted the male and female handcuffed together about 6:45 a.m. in the area near the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He pulled over and they told him they'd been kidnapped and held against their will.

The off-duty officer called for backup and Grand Central District officers arrived at the scene before relocating to an apartment in the 6200 block of West Grand to look for the suspect and possibly other victims, police said.

When police entered the apartment, an "armed confrontation ensued" between the officers and a 41-year-old man, police said. The man was shot by police during the confrontation and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

He has since been pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene. It was not immediately clear whether any other victims were found in the apartment.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and any officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.