A married couple was charged in the shooting of a neighbor last month in south suburban Harvey.
Jorge Agueros-Montalvo, 33, and Michelle L. Villarreal, 39, were each charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the June 21 attack, according to Cook County court records and prosecutors.
About 6:30 p.m. that evening, the neighbor was bringing tires into his home in the 16000 block of South Page Avenue when the armed couple approached him, Assistant State's Attorney Aerial Henderson said during their initial court hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Agueros-Montalvo allegedly shot the man twice and his wife allegedly fired into the sky, Henderson said.