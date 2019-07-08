A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting another teenager during a robbery last month in northwest Indiana.

Garry Lee Higgins, of Gary, Indiana, is charged with murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

Higgins is accused of shooting 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera on June 12 near 51st Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary, the sheriff's office said.