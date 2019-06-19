< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police looking for person who allegedly shot 3 CTA bus riders 19 2019 06:12AM Posted Jun 19 2019 05:41AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 06:12AM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 06:39AM CDT <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-teens-wounded-in-shooting-on-cta-bus-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>fired shots at a CTA bus</strong></a> Monday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.</p> <p>About 6:15 p.m, an unknown man got off a northbound No. 75 CTA bus in the 7600 block of South State Street, pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the rear of the bus, striking multiple passengers, Chicago police said.</p> <p>Officers are unsure what led to the shooting but initially said it began as an argument between teens and a suspected 35-year-old gunman. They later retracted the statement.</p> <p>The alleged shooter is described by police as an African American male between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He has a black afro, brown eyes and a dark brown complexion, police said, and was wearing a black hoodie under a light blue jean jacket, striped jeans and black and white colored shoes.</p> <p>A different person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting but has <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-teens-wounded-in-shooting-on-cta-bus-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>since been released</strong></a> without charges, police said.</p> <p> Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.</p> More Crime Stories

Man shot by Carpentersville cops in exchange of gunfire, police say
Posted Jun 19 2019 06:53AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man shot by Carpentersville cops in exchange of gunfire, police say
Posted Jun 19 2019 06:53AM CDT CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A man was shot by police in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday in Carpentersville, according to police in the northwest suburb.</p><p>Officers responded about 4:35 p.m. to reports of a man "brandishing a firearm" near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive, Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.</p><p>The man was shot after he fired at the two officers, Kilbourne said.</p> Christensen was arrested on June 30, later pleading not guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death.</p><p>Hogan said Christensen, a former doctoral student at the university, wore mirrored aviation sunglasses and flashed a fake badge after pulling alongside her. She said he told her: "I'm an undercover cop. Could I ask you some questions?" Champaign's News-Gazette reported from the trial in U.S. District Court in Peoria.</p> Man arrested after barricading himself inside West Rogers Park apartment
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:29PM CDT A man was taken into custody Tuesday after barricading himself inside an apartment for about nine hours in West Rogers Park on the North Side.</p><p>The situation started about 5:30 a.m. when officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 2400 block of Lunt Avenue, according to Chicago police.</p><p>The man, who was wanted for aggravated domestic assault, barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said. His mother was able to get out on her own and was not injured.</p> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/obama-foundation-selects-32-scholars-to-study-in-chicago-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/11/GETTY-Obama-foundation_1539267237838_6209831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/11/GETTY-Obama-foundation_1539267237838_6209831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/11/GETTY-Obama-foundation_1539267237838_6209831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/11/GETTY-Obama-foundation_1539267237838_6209831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/11/GETTY-Obama-foundation_1539267237838_6209831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;first&#x20;Lady&#x20;Michelle&#x20;and&#x20;former&#x20;president&#x20;Barack&#x20;Obama&#x20;are&#x20;introduced&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;inaugural&#x20;Obama&#x20;Foundation&#x20;Summit&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Obama Foundation selects 32 scholars to study in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Crilley" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-shot-by-carpentersville-cops-in-exchange-of-gunfire-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot by Carpentersville cops in exchange of gunfire, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/police-looking-for-person-who-allegedly-shot-3-cta-bus-riders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/cta-bus-shooting-suspect_1560940856072_7418572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/cta-bus-shooting-suspect_1560940856072_7418572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/cta-bus-shooting-suspect_1560940856072_7418572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/cta-bus-shooting-suspect_1560940856072_7418572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/cta-bus-shooting-suspect_1560940856072_7418572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;they&#x20;believe&#x20;shot&#x20;up&#x20;a&#x20;CTA&#x20;bus&#x20;June&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;7600&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;South&#x20;State&#x20;Street&#x2c;&#x20;leaving&#x20;multiple&#x20;passengers&#x20;injured&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police looking for person who allegedly shot 3 CTA bus riders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jimenez-homers-in-9th-to-power-white-sox-past-cubs-3-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eloy&#x20;Jimenez&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;hits&#x20;the&#x20;game-winning&#x2c;&#x20;two&#x20;run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;9th&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimenez homers in 9th to power White Sox past Cubs, 3-1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 