- Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly fired shots at a CTA bus Monday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 6:15 p.m, an unknown man got off a northbound No. 75 CTA bus in the 7600 block of South State Street, pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the rear of the bus, striking multiple passengers, Chicago police said.

Officers are unsure what led to the shooting but initially said it began as an argument between teens and a suspected 35-year-old gunman. They later retracted the statement.

The alleged shooter is described by police as an African American male between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He has a black afro, brown eyes and a dark brown complexion, police said, and was wearing a black hoodie under a light blue jean jacket, striped jeans and black and white colored shoes.

A different person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting but has since been released without charges, police said.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.