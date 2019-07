- Five people have been beaten and robbed on CTA trains and platforms in the Loop since July 18.

In each incident, one to three men threatened and beat CTA passengers, hitting them in the face and body before taking property from their hands and pockets, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours:

July 18 at or near the Jackson Red Line stop;

July 23 at or near the Jackson Red Line stop;

July 24 at or near the Washington Blue Line stop;

July 26 at or near the Harrison Red Line stop; and

July 27 at or near the Jackson Blue or Red Line stops.

On Tuesday, police also released a photo of a person wanted in a July 24 cellphone theft on the platform of the Roosevelt CTA station.

About 3:30 p.m., a male stood near someone and waited as the train pulled into station, Chicago police said. When the train stopped, the male allegedly snatched property from the person’s hand and fled as the train doors opened, police said.

He is described as between 17- to 21-years old, police said. He was wearing a gray shirt with “Adidas” on the front, dark gray sweatpants and white gym shoes. He has black hair cut short on the sides.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.