Police: Man attempted to sexually abuse girl in Lawndale

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are warning residents of a man who tried to sexually abuse a girl in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The girl, whose age was unknown, was walking about 8 p.m. on April 16 in the 3500 block of West Roosevelt Road when a man she didn’t know came up to her and tried to inappropriately touch her, Chicago Police said.

The girl went into a nearby business and the man continued walking eastbound on Roosevelt, police said.

A detailed description of the man was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.