Police: Man chased girls walking home from school in Austin

- Police are searching for a man who chased a group of girls Wednesday evening as they walked home from school in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The girls were walking about 5:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Ohio when the suspect started following them, according to an alert from Chicago Police. After he gave chase, the girls ran off.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be between 30 and 50 years old, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was seen wearing all black clothing and getting into a rusted white van.

Anyone with information about the attempted child luring should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.