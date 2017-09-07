Police: Man in custody after stabbing boyfriend in Humboldt Park

- A man was in custody early Thursday after stabbing his boyfriend multiple times in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

A 43-year-old man was sleeping about 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Division when his boyfriend, a 21-year-old man, grabbed a knifed and stabbed him multiple times in the body, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The 21-year-old man was in custody early Thursday. Area Central detectives were investigating the domestic-related incident.