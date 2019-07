- Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that fatally struck a 36-year-old motorcyclist in a hit-and-run Thursday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police released a photo Friday of an SUV similar to the one sought in the crash. Witnesses told investigators it was likely a 2002-2009 GMC Envoy.

The motorcyclist was eastbound in the 4900 block of West Diversey Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when he was rear-ended by the SUV, police said.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and struck a pole, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the death but hasn't provided further details.

Police said the Envoy, which was last seen driving east on Diversey, may have damage to the center or right side of its front end, including its front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.