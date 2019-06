Related Headlines Cops seek man wanted for groping DePaul student

- A series of sexual assaults has prompted Chicago police to issue a second community alert in weeks in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police say someone has been preying on women there, sneaking up behind them and groping them. Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect hoping someone recognizes him and turns him in.

Quiet residential blocks with tall trees and million dollar homes is not the place neighbors think a predator would be hiding out.

"I mean, it's kind of a fancier neighborhood and you would think that this kind of stuff wouldn't happen as often," said dog walker Natasha Vandeputte.

But four times in the last three weeks, police say a man walked up behind women in Lincoln Park and either grabbed them and let go, or grabbed them and didn't let go.

"It’s a little nerve wracking because you know, walking around by myself a lot of times with the dogs, it’s kind of a little scary," said Vandeputte.

The series of sexual assaults began May 17th near Cleveland and Armitage. Neighbors here began posting fliers, hoping women will be extra cautious when they learn of the incidents. All of them happened in the dark after 10:30 p.m.

“Seems like people go to bed fairly early. I know there’s a lot of people, they have to get up in the morning and work so I would say really after about 10:00, you don’t see a whole lot of people on the streets," said Vandeputte.

Other incidents of groping were reported May 24th near Fullerton and Sheffield, May 25th in the 2200 block of North Orchard, and May 29th in the 1800 block of North Burling.

Police on Thursday released photos of the suspect. He's wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts, has black hair and a smaller build, and could be of Asian descent. He was seen once on a bicycle and another time in a minivan.