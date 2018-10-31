Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck 9-year-old trick-or-treater

A child out trick-or-treating in Chicago was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night.

The 9-year-old boy was struck in the 5700 block of South Racine in the Englewood neighborhood. He was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The Chicago Fire Department says the boy was conscious when he was transported.

Witnesses say a car was speeding north on Racine and the boy was at a Halloween party at a Rec Center across the street. The boy went to cross Racine when he was hit. Police then started chasing after the dark blue or black Chrysler 200.

Police are still searching for the vehicle, which has Missouri plates. If you have any information, please contact police.