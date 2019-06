- Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver Monday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

He allegedly grabbed the 47-year-old driver and implied he had a weapon, Chicago police said. He grabbed the man’s property and then left.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

Authorities released photos of the suspect on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.