< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/logo-fox-32-chicago-wfld-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 73°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others">Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings">Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side">2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/dont-miss/photo-of-hotel-coffee-maker-allegedly-shows-fungus-mold-this-is-why-you-check"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/cup%20of%20coffee_1565224196068.jpg_7580008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/dont-miss/photo-of-hotel-coffee-maker-allegedly-shows-fungus-mold-this-is-why-you-check">Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others">Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings">Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side">2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/dont-miss/photo-of-hotel-coffee-maker-allegedly-shows-fungus-mold-this-is-why-you-check">Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/money/bacon-intern-dream-job-for-bacon-lovers-offers-1000-to-taste-test-bacon-for-a-day">'Bacon Intern': Dream job for bacon lovers offers $1,000 to taste test bacon for a day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/teen-who-went-viral-in-chicago-got-to-meet-rapper-at-lollapalooza">Teen who went viral in Chicago got to meet rapper at Lollapalooza</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live/breaking-news">Breaking News</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/satellite">Satellite</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bears">Bears</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/blackhawks">Blackhawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bulls">Bulls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs">Cubs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox">White Sox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/college">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/fire">Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/sky">Sky</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/world-cup">Women's World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/my50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/about-us">About FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">FOX 32 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5678_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5678"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5678_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5678_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3796_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3796"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3796_MOD-AD-WFLD_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3796_MOD-AD-WFLD_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422626014" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422626014" data-article-version="1.0">Police seek driver in Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured woman</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422626014" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police seek driver in Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured woman&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/police-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman" data-title="Police seek driver in Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured woman" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/police-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman" addthis:title="Police seek driver in Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured woman"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422626014.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422626014");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422626014_422626559_155382"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422626014_422626559_155382";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422626559","video":"592298","title":"Police%20seek%20driver%20in%20Humboldt%20Park%20hit-and-run%20that%20critically%20injured%20woman","caption":"Police%20are%20looking%20for%20the%20driver%20of%20a%20vehicle%20that%20struck%20a%20woman%20last%20week%20in%20Humboldt%20Park%20on%20the%20West%20Side.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FPolice_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FPolice_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit_and_run__592298_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659804261%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DgnBY7fb_vNQ1lgPtEihoI-1yiG0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcrime%2Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"}},"createDate":"Aug 07 2019 11:44AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422626014_422626559_155382",video:"592298",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520are%2520looking%2520for%2520the%2520driver%2520of%2520a%2520vehicle%2520that%2520struck%2520a%2520woman%2520last%2520week%2520in%2520Humboldt%2520Park%2520on%2520the%2520West%2520Side.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit_and_run__592298_1800.mp4?Expires=1659804261&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=gnBY7fb_vNQ1lgPtEihoI-1yiG0",eventLabel:"Police%20seek%20driver%20in%20Humboldt%20Park%20hit-and-run%20that%20critically%20injured%20woman-422626559",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcrime%2Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422626014"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:44AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-422626014" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422626014-422626544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422626014-422626544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_seek_driver_in_Humboldt_Park_hit__0_7578442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422626014" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman last week in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p> <p>A 37-year-old woman was struck about 10:21 p.m. Aug. 3 while walking to her vehicle in the 3600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with several broken bones and internal bleeding.</p> <p>The vehicle is an orange or rust mid-sized sedan with possible damage to the front bumper, front grill and passenger front panel, police said. It was last seen traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Division Street from Central Park Ave.</p> <p>Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s major accidents unit at 312-745-4521.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story422626014 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story422626014 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-422626014",i="relatedHeadlines-422626014",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1489_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1489"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1489_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1489_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0422_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0422"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-killed-4-wounded-wednesday-in-shootings-across-chicago" title="2 killed, 4 wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago" data-articleId="422817057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 killed, 4 wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six people were shot — two of them fatally — Wednesday in Chicago, including a 45-year-old man who was killed inside an apartment in Grand Crossing on the South Side.</p><p>About 4:22 a.m., someone walked into an apartment in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue and shot David Harris in the back twice, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p><p>Harris, who lived in Evanston, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/3-teens-charged-in-armed-robbery-of-13-year-old-during-drug-deal-in-suburbs" title="3 teens charged in armed robbery of 13-year-old during drug deal in suburbs" data-articleId="422770415" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kevon%20Jones_1565228912008.jpg_7580052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 teens charged in armed robbery of 13-year-old during drug deal in suburbs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a 13-year-old with a knife during a drug deal in north suburban Lake Forest.</p><p>Kevon Jones, 18, of Evanston, and two 17-year-old boys are charged with one count of aggravated robbery, according to Lake Forest police.</p><p>About 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of East Westminster Avenue for reports of an armed robbery, police said. When offices arrived, they were given a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were last seen driving.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-shot-dead-in-suburban-home-police-say" title="Woman shot dead in Aurora, person of interest in custody, police say" data-articleId="422747709" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shot dead in Aurora, person of interest in custody, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was fatally shot inside a home Wednesday in west suburban Aurora, and a person of interest has been taken into custody, according to police.</p><p>Authorities responded about 2:44 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South LaSalle Street Aurora police said. Officers found a woman fatally shot inside a home.</p><p>Police said they believe the incident is isolated, and have taken a person of interest into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="32_1565232975814.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_20190808022238"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cpd squad car crash tree_1565230054933.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/photo-of-hotel-coffee-maker-allegedly-shows-fungus-mold-this-is-why-you-check"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/cup%20of%20coffee_1565224196068.jpg_7580008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Man holds a cup of coffee. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="cup of coffee_1565224196068.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/trump-very-strongly-considering-commutation-for-blagojevich" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/16/GETTY%20trump%20blagojevich_1523932980408.jpg_5336432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/16/GETTY%20trump%20blagojevich_1523932980408.jpg_5336432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/16/GETTY%20trump%20blagojevich_1523932980408.jpg_5336432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/16/GETTY%20trump%20blagojevich_1523932980408.jpg_5336432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/16/GETTY%20trump%20blagojevich_1523932980408.jpg_5336432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump 'very strongly' considering commutation for Blagojevich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/actor-danny-trejo-helps-save-baby-trapped-in-vehicle-in-sylmar" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Axelle&#x2f;Bauer-Griffin&#x2f;FilmMagic" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/rush-university-employee-shares-her-story-of-fighting-breast-cancer-to-help-others" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/32_1565232975814_7580383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rush University employee shares her story of fighting breast cancer to help others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rep-kinzinger-says-he-supports-gun-control-measures-in-light-of-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Rep__Kinzinger_says_he_supports_gun_cont_0_7580065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WFLD-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422626014'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5678_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5678",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5678\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3703",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3703\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7361",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7361\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5750",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5750\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0422_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0422",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0422\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0578",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0578\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8065_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8065",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8065\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1489_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1489",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1489\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1465",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1465\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3796_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3796",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3796\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fpolice-seek-driver-in-humboldt-park-hit-and-run-that-critically-injured-woman"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564556152000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"6 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43958);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>