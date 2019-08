- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman last week in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A 37-year-old woman was struck about 10:21 p.m. Aug. 3 while walking to her vehicle in the 3600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with several broken bones and internal bleeding.

The vehicle is an orange or rust mid-sized sedan with possible damage to the front bumper, front grill and passenger front panel, police said. It was last seen traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Division Street from Central Park Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s major accidents unit at 312-745-4521.