Police: Teen used classmate's name to make online threat at Aurora high school

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A teenager used his classmate’s name this week to make an online threat of a shooting at an Aurora high school, according to police in the western suburb.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with disorderly conduct after he posted a threat on social media which was deemed “not credible” by several detectives specializing in internet crimes, Aurora police said.

The classmate was unaware his name was used, and he and his family were cooperative with authorities, police said.

“These incidents are crimes not jokes,” according to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “We encourage parents to reinforce this fact to their children. We will prosecute anyone involved in these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police were still consulting with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office as they sought felony charges against the 15-year-old boy.

Anyone with information about the threatening post was asked to call Aurora detectives at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tipsters can also call Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.