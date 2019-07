- Someone was arrested without incident Tuesday following a barricade situation on a residential street in south suburban Posen.

The sheriff’s office responded with its HBT — or Hostage Barricade team — and Posen police to the 14600 block of Blaine Avenue, Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

Officers were called to the block earlier in the morning, Sophia said. She did not provide a specific time.

A mother and baby were released sometime during the standoff, WGN-TV reported. A man had allegedly barricaded himself in a house with a gun after an altercation with another person outside, a source told WGN-TV.

The incident ended with one person taken into custody, Posen police said at 1 p.m. in a statement. Police were conducting an “active investigation” in that block, and did not provide additional information.