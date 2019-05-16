< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb

Posted May 16 2019 03:37PM CDT
Video Posted May 16 2019 06:08PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 06:09PM CDT 3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb 16 2019 06:08PM Family of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui reacts to shocking discovery of her remains

May 16 2019 06:43AM CDT 16 2019 06:43AM Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos Related Headlines

Unborn baby cut from womb of missing 19-year-old

Remains found at home identified as pregnant woman src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Unborn baby cut from womb of missing 19-year-old</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/persons-of-interest-questioned-in-connection-with-missing-pregnant-woman"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1556830245580.jpg_7212356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Remains found at home identified as pregnant woman</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX32/AP)</strong> - Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a slain pregnant teen who went missing three weeks ago and was found dead Wednesday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.</p><p>The body of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was found behind a home in a garbage can in the 4100 block of West 77th Place early Wednesday. She was nine-months-pregnant when she was last seen leaving her high school on April 23.</p><p>Police say Ochoa-Lopez was lured to the home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes. She was then strangled to death with a coaxial cable and had her <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/report-unborn-baby-cut-from-womb-of-missing-19-year-old-chicago-woman" target="_blank">unborn baby cut from her womb</a></strong>. The newborn is currently on life support and considered brain dead.</p><p>Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree Figueroa, 24 -- who are mother and daughter -- have both been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ochoa-Lopez. Piotr Bobak, 40 -- who is the mother's boyfriend -- has been charged with concealment of a homicide.</p><p>On the same day Ochoa-Lopez went missing, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said a 46-year-old woman at the home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place called 911 reporting that her newborn baby was in distress. When paramedics arrived "the baby wasn't breathing, the baby was blue," said Merritt. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the baby on the way to the hospital, he said.</p><p>A break in the investigation came after the woman who said she had given birth to the baby set up an online fundraising campaign, another spokeswoman for Ochoa-Lopez's family said. The GoFundMe campaign said that the baby was about to die and money was needed for a funeral, Sara Walker said.</p><p>Police then conducted DNA tests to determine that Ochoa-Lopez and her husband, Yiovanni Lopez, were actually the newborn baby's parents, Walker said.</p><p>"Even though we found her without a life, at least we're grateful that we found her. 8 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago

Posted May 16 2019 06:25AM CDT

Eight people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed while riding a minibike through Roseland on the South Side.

At 11:46 p.m., the man, 26, was riding in the 10800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Area South detectives are investigating. She was strangled to death, according to the medical examiner. Her death is considered a homicide.

"We believe that she was murdered and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He adds the baby was hospitalized and is in "grave" condition. 15 kids hurt by pepper spray at Fairfield Elementary Academy

Posted May 15 2019 01:30PM CDT
Updated May 15 2019 03:53PM CDT

Fifteen students were injured by pepper spray Wednesday at an elementary school in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Pepper spray was discharged shortly before 12:30 p.m. inside a classroom at Fairfield Elementary Academy, 6201 S. Fairfield Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The 15 students were all taken to hospitals in good condition, Merritt said. 