- R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, authorities said.

The R&B singer has been indicted on 13 counts by a Chicago grand jury for child pornography production and receipt of child pornography, and obstruction of justice. Homeland Security was involved in Kelly's arrest.

Kelly's publicist Darryll Johnson told FOX 32 that the singer was also arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

Kelly was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

A press conference is expected Friday morning in Atlanta.

No further details were immediately available.